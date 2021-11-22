Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has sparked reactions over her recent comment on Laycon’s Instagram post.

Moments ago, BBNaija winner, Laycon took to Instagram to share a photo of himself rocking a native attire.

In his caption, he described himself as Chief Olamilekan Agbeleshe, the Akweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom.

Laycon’s post sparked reactions from his fans and fellow celebrities; but Erica Nlewedim’s comment stood out amongst others.

Reacting to Laycon’s post, Erica Nlewedim wished him a happy married life, and this stirred controversy as some fans began to question if the BBN winner is secretly married.

@Erica Wrote, “Happy married life.”

Laycon Agbeleshe is loved by many, and is currently rated as one of the most successful Big Brother Naija ex-housemates of the season six edition.