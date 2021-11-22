TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last…

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon over his recent post (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has sparked reactions over her recent comment on Laycon’s Instagram post.

Moments ago, BBNaija winner, Laycon took to Instagram to share a photo of himself rocking a native attire.

In his caption, he described himself as Chief Olamilekan Agbeleshe, the Akweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica…

Erica knocks troll for saying producers are using her for…

Laycon’s post sparked reactions from his fans and fellow celebrities; but Erica Nlewedim’s comment stood out amongst others.

Reacting to Laycon’s post, Erica Nlewedim wished him a happy married life, and this stirred controversy as some fans began to question if the BBN winner is secretly married.

@Erica Wrote, “Happy married life.”

Laycon Agbeleshe is loved by many, and is currently rated as one of the most successful Big Brother Naija ex-housemates of the season six edition.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe Dies At 67 (Details)

Davido and his crew gets into a violent fight at a club in Dubai (Video)

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More