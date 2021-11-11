“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again” – Gov El-Rufai’s son, Bashir

Bashir El-Rufai, son of Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has revealed how badly he misses his wife, Halima Nwakaego.

Bashir who tied the knot with his lover in a grand ceremony in November 2020, disclosed that his wife is currently away from him.

He went further to disclose how he was missing her so much that he had to use her car so he could “smell her scent” again.

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again”. He wrote.

Moments ago, he also gushed about his wife, Halima Nwakaego Kazaure, while stating that she is the greatest thing that has happened in his life.

In a post shared on Twitter, Bashir expressed how glad he is to be married to someone who is a lot smarter than he is.