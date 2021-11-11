TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has replied a man who showed interest in her on Instagram.

The man took to Tonto Dikeh’s comment section to profess his love for the actress, and this caught her attention.

Tonto Dikeh in her response, shared a screenshot of his comment on her page, and disclosed that she has changed her pattern of showing love to a man.

According to Tonto, she’s no longer the kind of woman who would spoil her man with money and expensive gifts like a car.

Tonto Dikeh said she has joined the league of women who give their men boxers and singlets on their birthdays or other special occasions.

In her words;

“I no dey give man money or car again o. I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye I beg hold money. Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love o”.

