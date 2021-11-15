“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female pastor has taken to social media to call out several “men of God” who she allegedly saw in her dreams, burning in hell.

The pastor, in a recent sermon, claimed that she was privileged to visit hellfire where she allegedly saw late pastor T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa suffering in hell.

She alleged that the late preachers are being tormented and punished in hell for the sins they committed while on Earth.

Adding to her, Bishop Idahosa is being tormented in hellfire over the use of a neck chain, despite his preaching against the use of pieces of jewelry.

“I have been to hellfire, I have felt the pain, the torture, I don’t want to go there and be burnt for everlasting,” she stated.

Watch the video below:

