“I’m dying in silence” – BBNaija’s Princess raises alarm

Entertainment
By Shalom

A now-deleted post of reality TV star, Princess, has stirred up worry on social media, with many concerned about her mental health.

Princess, a former BBN housemate of the just concluded season, raised eyebrows when she posted a cryptic and disturbing post.

“Dying in silence,” the post read with crying emojis. She deleted it quickly but digital natives took note of it before it was taken down.

This raised the concern of users who are worried about her mental health and led to a string of reactions.

“Someone should pls check up on her o,” someone reacted.

“Princess don’t die oo pls Life is too short oo, it’s okay to think and cry but get over it soon pls,” another responded.

“When they took others to Dubai nko and left her,” a user speculated.

It is still unclear what triggered that post of hers and fans are speculating on a lot of issues that could be the cause of her state.

