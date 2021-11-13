TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears on social media over the adverse effect of a natural pink lips procedure on her lips.

The lady who claimed she only went through a ‘natural’ procedure to make her lips pink, revealed that her suddenly began to increase in size after the procedure.

She begged for prayers for her lips to go down, while emphasizing that she never wanted to pass through such experience, even though she wanted more beauty.

In her words;

“Guys I decided to go do natural pink lips because I was tired of buying different types of pink lips balm, pink lips scrub and all that.

So I decided to go do something that will last for me and this is what I got. I just pray it comes down soon. Because they said it’s going to come down. I guess that’s the process of me finding beauty.”

