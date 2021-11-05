TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared his mother’s reaction after he pranked her about sleeping with a lady and getting her pregnant.

In the phone conversation which he shared, he was heard talking to his mother about the fake incident.

He told her that he wanted to confess to her that he just entered ‘kasala’, and his curious mother did not hesitate to ask him what’s wrong.

Speaking further, the boy told her how he impregnated a lady, and has no idea what to do about it.

His mother asked him who the girl was, and he mentioned her name as “Wunmi”.

Immediately he said that, his mother quickly asked him to terminate the pregnancy because he’s not ready to be a father at his age.

