Model who married herself divorces 3 months after, because she has met someone else

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Brazilian model, Cris Galera, has finally found love few months after she got married to herself. She is set to divorce herself after few months of marrying herself.

Cris Galera
Cris Galera

The 33 year old model and influencer got married to herself in September 2021. She has however found love after she lost hope.

The model who legally tied the knot with herself three months ago, is set to divorce herself barely three months after.

At the time she got married to herself, she rocked a wedding dress and posed in front of a Catholic church in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

While giving reasons for marrying herself, she stated that she realized she needed to feel good about herself, as she is a strong and determined woman.

Her words, “I reached a point where I matured, I realised that I am a strong and determined woman. I was always afraid of being alone, but I realised that I needed to learn to feel good about myself. When that happened, I decided to celebrate it.”

She has however made a u-turn and she is getting a divorce for herself after she met someone special who loves her.

She said: “I was happy while it lasted. But I started to believe in love the moment I met someone else special.”

