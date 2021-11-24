Nigerian Navy finally reveals why Cute Abiola is yet to be released

The Nigerian Navy has finally shared an update regarding the case of popular comedian and military officer, Cute Abiola.

In an update, the Nigerian Navy revealed why Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola is yet to be released after 10 days in detention.

Recall, the skit maker was reportedly arrested by the Navy for ‘breaching the Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders.

News about him being missing was disseminated by his colleague, Mr Macaroni, which prompted the Navy to issue a press release where they disclosed he’s in their custody.

However, Naval spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, when questioned about the release of Cute Abiola, said Ahmad’s (Cute Abiola) case is an administrative matter and is being treated as such.

“An administrative process is on regarding the matter. Period!” He stated.