“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband in Oxford

Nigerian Disckey Jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that her search for a husband has yielded positive results.

The billionaire daughter in a social media post stated that she has found her missing rib.

DJ Cuppy who is currently a student at Oxford University, UK, in a recent tweet on her Twitter page stated that she may have found her missing rib.

The diskey-jockey surprised her fans and followers after she announced on the micro blogging platform that she may have found her husband.

“I THINK I may have finally found my Husband”, she tweeted.

Her fans have however reacted to her tweet. A fan identified as africansoldier_jd on Twitter wrote:

“Oxford na your mate?”.