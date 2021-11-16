“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband in Oxford

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian Disckey Jockey and singer, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that her search for a husband has yielded positive results.

The billionaire daughter in a social media post stated that she has found her missing rib.

DJ Cuppy who is currently a student at Oxford University, UK, in a recent tweet on her Twitter page stated that she may have found her missing rib.

The diskey-jockey surprised her fans and followers after she announced on the micro blogging platform that she may have found her husband.

“I THINK I may have finally found my Husband”, she tweeted.

Her fans have however reacted to her tweet. A fan identified as africansoldier_jd on Twitter wrote:

“Oxford na your mate?”.

