TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

Police orders autopsy on lady electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Billionaire Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana’s Abuja night club, ‘Hustle and Bustle’, has been shut down after a female clubber got electrocuted and died in the club premises.

Obi Cubana
Obi Cubana

The female clubber had gone to ‘Hustle and Bustle’, to have fun but was electrocuted to death. The CCTV footage revealed that she was electrocuted by metal on one of the doors.

READ ALSO

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

Obi Cubana released from EFCC Custody, To Face Court Trial

Reacting to the sad development, the FCT police have stepped in and commenced an investigation.

The spokesperson of the police FCT command, DSP Josephine Adah, said an investigation is ongoing and that the police would conduct an autopsy on the deceased.

“The case was reported to the police. This is a case of sudden and unnatural death, which investigation is going on. We are going to carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of death. I cannot tell you the cause of the dead now until the investigation and autopsy is completed”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“I’m going to Nigeria to ask my former boss to forgive me” –…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

Unilorin expels final year student who beat up his female lecturer

Singer Tope Alabi and her husband jubilate as their marriage becomes 21 years…

“They made us doubt our sanity”, Falz reacts to judicial panel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More