Reality star, Cross arrested in South Africa (Details)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross has narrated how he got arrested by the South African police.

According to the reality star who went viral after leaking his nudes via Snapchat, he was later released by the police a brief exchange.

According to Cross, he had unconsciously flouted the country’s rules by stepping out when a curfew was declared.

He was taken to their office, where he told the security personnel that he had a South African name ‘Siyabonga’ and it was his first time visiting the country. After some time, he was released.

Narrating the encounter, he wrote:

“So SA I got stoped by your police, apparently there’s a curfew. They took me to their office, Omo nobody tell me ooo. So guys I tell them say I get name called siyabonga and my first time in SA and they smiled and I think they wan let us go ooo. Omo japa japa. My bed they call me . Thanks guys We free now”

See tweets below: