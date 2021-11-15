Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing, sparks reactions

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sparked reactions online after she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing. She was spotted on a date with him on Sunday.

Recall that when Tonto Dikeh’s relationship with Prince Kpokpogri went sour, Mayor Blessing supported Tonto and said she gave her best in the relationship. He also described her as a domesticated lady.

The two seem to have developed affection for each other, as Tonto Dikeh and her son, Andre, went on a date with Mayor Blessing after Sunday service on November 14th.