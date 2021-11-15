Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing, sparks reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sparked reactions online after she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing. She was spotted on a date with him on Sunday.

Tonto Dikeh and Mayor Blessing
Tonto Dikeh and Mayor Blessing

The actress and her son, King Andre went on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing. This happened yesterday after church service.

Tonto Dikeh took to social media and shared photos of her date with Mayor Blessing, who is a close friend to her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall that when Tonto Dikeh’s relationship with Prince Kpokpogri went sour, Mayor Blessing supported Tonto and said she gave her best in the relationship. He also described her as a domesticated lady.

The two seem to have developed affection for each other, as Tonto Dikeh and her son, Andre, went on a date with Mayor Blessing after Sunday service on November 14th.

