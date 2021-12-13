“A man who can’t cook is open target for the devil” – US-based Nigerian pastor, Shola Adeoye

A US-based Nigerian pastor, Shola Adeoye, has said that a man who can’t prepare or cook meals is an open target for the devil.

Shola Adeoye, who resides in Houston, Texas USA, is widely known for his teachings on biblical values.

However this time, he called on parents to make sure that their male children are well taught and trained to cook their own meals, without any help, as such kitchen skills will come in handy someday.

“A man who can’t cook is an open target for the devil. He will eat the food of his enemy without knowing” he wrote on Instagram.

“Teach your boys how to run the kitchen. They will one day need it”, the clergyman added.

See his post below: