Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace singer cum politician, Banky W has reacted after court declared marriages carried out at Ikoyi marriage registry as illegal and invalid.

This follows the ongoing legal battle between the Local government Areas of Nigeria against the Federal government, over who has the the power to operate marriage registries, conduct marriages and issue marriage certificates.

The Federal High court sitting in Ikoyi held in the favor of the Eti Osa local government granted their prayers while stating that it is statutorily the job of the local governments as provided by the law.

Reacting to the situation, Banky W who was legally joined by the Ikoyi marriage registry to the love of his life, Adesua Etomi in 2017, took to Twitter to refer to his wife as baby mama.

