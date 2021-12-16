“Bobrisky caught your sub”, fans react to Tonto Dikeh’s comment

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Tonto Dikeh recently revealed that most of her colleagues, borrow money and cars they flaunt on social media.

Tonto Dikeh
Her words;

“If I start to blog ehn, omo I go dey go court every day because you no go fit arrest me, I get money. I get connection and anything wey I write go be 100 percent. But if you pay me well, I no go post your gist”.

Even though Tonto Dikeh did not mention any of her colleagues’ name in the post, but some social media users have averred that she was indirectly subbing her ex-friend, Bobrisky.

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky is known to flaunt stacks of money on social media and constantly brags that he is nobody’s mate.

Tonto’s fans took to the comments and mentioned that she is referring to Bobrisky.

@the_ladynana wrote: “Bobrisky catch your sub”.

cr7iconic wrote: “Bobrisky has left the chat and burnt the admin”.

