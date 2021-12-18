TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian socialite, Mompha has gotten into an altercation with controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky.

During the social media fight, Mompha warned Bobrisky to stay away from him as he claimed he has no dealings with anyone who is gay.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky dragged Mompha to filth and exposed their chats on Instagram.

The chat revealed that Mompha told Bobrisky to stay away from Anita Joseph whom he referred to as a ‘useless’ girl.

Mompha fired back at Bobrisky and asked him to provide evidence to confirm if they had an intimate relationship with each other or not.

However, Bobrisky in his response, said he won’t post anything anymore as he asked his fans to believe whatever they want to believe.

