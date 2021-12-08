TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a…

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for girlfriend (Video)

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Popular comedian, Sir Balo has surprised many fans and followers, after he splashed millions on a brand new Mercedes Benz car for his girlfriend recently.

Sir Balo gifts girlfriend brand new Mercedes Benz car

While most people will express appreciation to their partners with word of mouth, the Instagram Skit-maker decided to spend millions on his girlfriend for motivating and standing by him all these years.

READ ALSO

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss…

Man announces plan to dump current girlfriend when he…

In a lovely video which has also generated quite some reactions online, Sir Balo was seen as he led his woman — who is as well the latest car owner in town — to her new Benz.

Sir Balo gifts girlfriend brand new Mercedes Benz car

However, it took a while for his girlfriend to confirm that it was reality and not just a dream, before hugging Sir Balo and screaming to the delight of people who were filming the lovely moment.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

Laila Charani reacts after Ned Nwoko called her out and claimed her wayward…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Why Is Business Electricity So Expensive?

Davido tattoos, Obama DMW’s nickname on his arm, in rememberance of him

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for…

If your child is under 18, take them for special deliverance from the devil —…

You’re your own problem, no one regards you — Media personality, Ehiz…

“Halima is not my friend, she is an ex-friend who keeps fighting herself up and…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More