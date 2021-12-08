Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for girlfriend (Video)

Popular comedian, Sir Balo has surprised many fans and followers, after he splashed millions on a brand new Mercedes Benz car for his girlfriend recently.

While most people will express appreciation to their partners with word of mouth, the Instagram Skit-maker decided to spend millions on his girlfriend for motivating and standing by him all these years.

In a lovely video which has also generated quite some reactions online, Sir Balo was seen as he led his woman — who is as well the latest car owner in town — to her new Benz.

However, it took a while for his girlfriend to confirm that it was reality and not just a dream, before hugging Sir Balo and screaming to the delight of people who were filming the lovely moment.

Watch the video below: