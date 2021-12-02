Nigerian singer, Davido has taken delivery of his Rolls Royce which reportedly cost him a whooping sum of N240million.

In May 2021, the 30 BG musician sparked uproar on social media after sharing pictures of the whip that cost him over N200 million.

The singer reportedly bought the car from an automobile dealer in the US and disclosed plans to ship it all the way to Nigeria much later.

However, a recent update posted by the singer’s personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, reveals that the luxury automobile has arrived.

Sharing the photo, the lawyer wrote: “This December get as e be.”

The update sparked mixed reactions from Davido’s fans on social media, as some fans claimed he begged for money during his birthday in other to afford the fees for shipping his car.