Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives, dies at 74

Enugu’s popular native doctor, Simon Odo, nicknamed King of Satan, has passed away at the age of 74.

Before his passing, Simon Odo married 59 wives and had over 300 children and grandchildren, has passed away at the age of 74.

One of his sons, Emeka Odo, who confirmed his daath to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, December 14, said his burial arrangement had commenced.

“Yes King of Satan is d*ad, he d*ed this morning (yesterday). He has been down with illness for about three weeks now. We are having a family meeting to perfect arrangements for his burial as he left an instruction that we should not put him in the mortuary,” he said.

The late Odo was a native doctor, who hailed from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.