Entertainment
By Shalom

A viral video of a bride and her groom on their wedding day has sparked controversy on social media.

In the video, the bride was spotted frowning her face as she blatantly refused to kiss her groom.

After exchanging marital vows, the officiating minister asked that the couple share their first official kiss, but the bride refused despite several attempts from her husband.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have penned down their comments.

@Riyiadeblack, “Because she isn’t happy with the marriage, they forced her”

@bae.sparkles, “She looks very angry eiih is it by force to marry or she is in depth”.

@iamdx2, “Love gone wrong ..is like dey sell am give the man …. 😂”.

@realsheila_chimdimma, “This looks like a force marriage chaiiiii 🤦 odirokwa mma 😂😂😂😂”.

