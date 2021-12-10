Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about how she feels about her beef with reality star, Kiddwaya.

In a recent interview, the billionaire’s daughter revealed that her feud with the influencer has been really tough for her.

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya have been friends long before Kiddwaya got into the BBNaija lockdown house as a housemate or the show.

The Oxford Master’s student said,

“That was really tough for me because it was real life. For the viewers that don’t really understand. I and my friend had a real falling out during highlife and that was on camera, which was okay but it was really tough because we actually fell out.

“I don’t really know how else to explain that. When you and your friend fall out, it’s not nice. It was difficult but Kidd is a great guy. He’s a superstar. There were some funny moments on the show.”