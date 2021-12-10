TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ Cuppy

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about how she feels about her beef with reality star, Kiddwaya.

In a recent interview, the billionaire’s daughter revealed that her feud with the influencer has been really tough for her.

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya have been friends long before Kiddwaya got into the BBNaija lockdown house as a housemate or the show.

READ ALSO

They don’t bully you as much as they do me — DJ Cuppy…

DJ Cuppy responds to Nigerians who feels her life is…

The Oxford Master’s student said,

“That was really tough for me because it was real life. For the viewers that don’t really understand. I and my friend had a real falling out during highlife and that was on camera, which was okay but it was really tough because we actually fell out.

“I don’t really know how else to explain that. When you and your friend fall out, it’s not nice. It was difficult but Kidd is a great guy. He’s a superstar. There were some funny moments on the show.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

How Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly begged Ned Nwoko to forgive her…

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their rights through…

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Love and support me for who I am or bounce respectfully” – Reality star,…

“I owe my achievements to no one” – Emmanuel reacts to claims…

It took me three years to work on “Made In Lagos” album — Wizkid…

Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ Cuppy

“You can rant rubbish about me, but can’t settle your home” –…

Davido acquires new Lamborghini ride as Christmas gift (Photos)

“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More