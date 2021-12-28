TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has been accused of allegedly planning with a herbalist to put her husband in a bottle.

Blogger, Cutie_juls who made the allegation via Instagram, accused the duo of bottling up Mr Plies (Janemena’s husband) with charms.

It was also alleged that after the award-winning herbalist and Janemena fell out, she (the herbalist) still wasn’t able to undo what has been done owing to how strong and powerful the voodoo is.

“World people wee say if you heard about the bottle wey mamalawo helped J the twerker put Oga Plies inside that year eehn, you go know sey this mamalawo dey deserve award.

Even after Mamalawo fell out J because of T… Still Mamalawo herself couldn’t free Oga Plies cuz the sea wey them throw way Oga Piles bottle, deep wella😩😩😩 Sons of Adam… pele 😩😩🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️”

