Nigerian dancer, Janemena has shared a video of the Christmas letter her sister, Zee sent to her husband.

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial dancer called out her sister for referring to her husband as ‘bestie’.

In the letter which Janemena shared on Instagram, Zee thanked her bestie Plies for being ‘one of a kind’ as she expressed her love for him.

The letter read:

“Dear plies. My bestie in whom I am well pleased. This year was a tough one but we scaled through. You are one of a kind as I would always say.

Thank you for the amazing trips and gifts over the years. I will repay you when I’m a billionaire. I love you so much and Merry Christmas. With lots of love”.

Reacting to this, Jane showed off the letter on Instagram as she addressed the ‘bestie’ issue.

