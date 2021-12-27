TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th…

‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two…

Regina Daniels receives N20million as Christmas gift from her…

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has shared a video of the Christmas letter her sister, Zee sent to her husband.

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial dancer called out her sister for referring to her husband as ‘bestie’.

READ ALSO

My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker…

In the letter which Janemena shared on Instagram, Zee thanked her bestie Plies for being ‘one of a kind’ as she expressed her love for him.

The letter read:

“Dear plies. My bestie in whom I am well pleased. This year was a tough one but we scaled through. You are one of a kind as I would always say.

Thank you for the amazing trips and gifts over the years. I will repay you when I’m a billionaire. I love you so much and Merry Christmas. With lots of love”.

Reacting to this, Jane showed off the letter on Instagram as she addressed the ‘bestie’ issue.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th birthday cake in my…

‘Since I didn’t have money to buy Christmas tree, I purchased two new phones and…

Regina Daniels receives N20million as Christmas gift from her…

“I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa…

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

“People need to mind their business” – Actress Chizzy Alichi…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“This generation is not religious, they don’t pray” –…

Olakunle Churchill makes touching prayer request on his birthday

Wizkid bags 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA

Rosy Meurer celebrates husband, Churchill, on his 39th birthday

I’m actually a ‘mami water’ – Femi Kayode’s…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on Instagram

Janemena calls out her sister as she reveals the letter she sent to her husband…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More