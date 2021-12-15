TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie,…

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

“How can you cry because of a woman?” – Reno Omokri shades men who cry after break-up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian lawyer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has thrown shades at men who shed tears after a woman ends a relationship.

According to him, men shouldn’t cry over any woman, because it is only a sign of weakness.

READ ALSO

Mentally challenged woman delivers beautiful baby girl by…

“My dog has more social media followers than you” – Reno…

In a tweet shared on his handle, Reno wrote;

“When a man cries over the death of loved ones, he gains respect. But if he cries because a woman left him, or rejected his proposal, he projects weakness.

“How can you cry because of a girl? Yes, Christ wept. But where was He was when He wept? At Lazarus’s funeral!”

Reacting to this, a Twitter user wrote: “Until a good woman leaves you…men are human too”

Responding, Reno said:

“Dear @Darlington_blog,
If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry. Think of it this way: If you have $3.5 billion, and you lose $1 dollar, would you cry? There are 3.5 billions other women on Earth. Many of them will also be good. Instead of crying, go and find another one! In fact, don’t go and find another one. Rather, go and find a better one.

Develop yourself to the extent that it is women that should cry at the thought of losing you. Stop chasing them. Go and chase success. By the time you have a good command of business, coupled with self control, and have made money your servant instead of your master, no good woman will leave you!

But when you are so clingy and needy, and always kowtowing to her, and professing love, and writing poems, and following her around like a puppy, you will make it impossible for her to respect you, and she will pack her kaya and look for a real man who knows that he is the head in the relationship”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“How can you cry because of a woman?” – Reno Omokri shades men…

Lady cries out as boyfriend dumps her for his babymama, few weeks to their…

“I’m crying so much” – Lady in tears as her child uses…

Following his reconciliation with twin brother, Peter Okoye opens up on his…

Underage boy reportedly marries underage girl in Kaduna (PHOTOS)

I can’t imagine life without her – Man narrates how his mother…

Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More