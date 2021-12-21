“I don’t have a wife” – Burna Boy slams those calling Stefflon Don his wife

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has finally replied those referring to British rapper, Stefflon Don as his wife.

In a recent post which he shared via Instagram, the Grammy winner stated clearly that he doesn’t have a wife.

This comes shortly after it was alleged that he has dumped British rapper, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy has been in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don since 2019, but rumours have it that the relationship has gone sour.

Reports also claimed that the singer dumped Stefflon for popular fashion entrepreneur, Delicia Cordon.

According to Gistlovers, Delicia Cordon has had amorous relationships with almost all rich and famous people, while mentioning Mayweather(Professional boxer) to be on her list.

Delicia, according to reports, is now allegedly in a relationship with the Grammy winner, Burna Boy.