TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” –…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong…

“If you class people when they need you, it is…

“I don’t have a wife” – Burna Boy slams those calling Stefflon Don his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has finally replied those referring to British rapper, Stefflon Don as his wife.

In a recent post which he shared via Instagram, the Grammy winner stated clearly that he doesn’t have a wife.

READ ALSO

Burna Boy speaks his truth about his relationship with…

Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he…

This comes shortly after it was alleged that he has dumped British rapper, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy has been in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don since 2019, but rumours have it that the relationship has gone sour.

Reports also claimed that the singer dumped Stefflon for popular fashion entrepreneur, Delicia Cordon.

According to Gistlovers, Delicia Cordon has had amorous relationships with almost all rich and famous people, while mentioning Mayweather(Professional boxer) to be on her list.

Delicia, according to reports, is now allegedly in a relationship with the Grammy winner, Burna Boy.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker” – Reactions as new…

“May our secrets not be exposed” Funke Akindele sends strong warning to Iyabo…

“If you class people when they need you, it is bullshit” –…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Clinic shuts down as ghosts allegedly rape and harass staff (Details)

Doctor allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by house help, after getting set to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy speaks his truth about his relationship with alleged new lover,…

“I don’t have a wife” – Burna Boy slams those calling…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps…

Zlatan Ibile offers N7.3million to any lucky fan who can find his missing…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing opens up about Maria Chike after meeting her for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More