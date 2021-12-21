TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Photos of Burna Boy’s alleged new lover surfaces as he reportedly dumps Stefflon Don (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has dumped British rapper, Stefflon Don.

It was alleged that the singer dumped Stefflon for popular fashion entrepreneur, Delicia Cordon.

Burna Boy has been in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don since 2019, but rumours have it that the relationship has gone sour.

According to Gistlovers, Delicia Cordon has had amorous relationships with almost all rich and famous people, while mentioning Mayweather(Professional boxer) to be on her list.

The post reads:

“Hello tueh tueh,Meet our latest catch, mama Na very popular £Scort wey don do all the rich rich famous people, may-weather sef Dey her list, Biko wetin go happen to Aunty steflon like this?? I come in peace oo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo”

See post below:

