“I have never slept with a man for money, I have never done runs” – Blessing CEO

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has revealed that she has never slept with men for money.

Blessing in a TikTok video said that she has never done runs before because runs can’t sustain her.

According to her runs is like “magic, yahoo or doing ritual, it doesn’t last”, and can’t sustain a lady.

Speaking further, she said that no matter how a woman uses her body for sex, it won’t last, because the beautiful ones are not yet born.

According to her the only thing that is sustainable is value because you keep improving it. She stated that value is an investment that brings wealth to a woman even after she die.

In the caption of her video she wrote;

“One thing I have never done in my life before is runs…Yes never slept with a man for money, and this is the reason why”.

She said in part;

“When you start to do runs you forget dreams, you forget vision, you forget destiny” That is why some ladies do jazz, when their bodies can no longer sustain them they go into diabolical means”.

Watch the video below,