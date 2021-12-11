I will beat you up like a baby, I like going to jail for your type – Ada Ameh blasts Kemi Olunloyo

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has dragged Kemi Olunloyo to filth over her statement about late 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Reports gathered that the late student died after he was beaten up by his seniors in school for refusing to join a cult.

Reacting to the report however, Kemi Olunloyo claimed it was false and alleged that Sylvester agreed to be beaten and willingly drank engine oil as part of initiation into the cult.

Ada Ameh in her response to Kemi Olunloyo dragged her mercilessly for spilling nonsense about the late student.

Ada Ameh said;

“This woman e be like say you dey crase. You are a mentally deranged human being. You are mad. What kind of animal are you? What kind of cheap drug do you take? Jesus! You must be a mad woman and I think you need medical attention. This your madness is getting too much. You need to be beaten. A woman that has been to labour room, how can you come out and say rubbish? Even to somebody who is dead?

What is wrong with you? Where do you get your mad and crazy information from? Go to sambisa forest and do your investigative journalism.

How can you come out and say this kind of rubbish? For pikin wey don even die? It was during initiation they gave him engine oil to drink. Are you crazy? I lost my only child. I know the pain I’m going through. I’ve been to hospital twice to get medical attention. I can imagine what the parents of this innocent child is going through. Permit me to insult you, your age is bullshit. You don’t have value for life. If you are demented, go and see a psychiatric doctor. Your children should be ashamed of you. You’re a disgrace to be called a woman. Tell me where to meet you, let me beat you up like a baby. I prefer going to jail for your type. As a woman, you don’t even have conscience. You talk anyhow. I go mend you if I see you for road, sound that your face. E don reach the time wey we go tie this woman go Yabaleft o. No be curse o. Yeye woman”.