“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control you?” – Jaruma fires back at Ned Nwoko

Nigerian sxx therapist, Jaruma has fired back at Ned Nwoko after he dragged her for claiming that Regina Daniels uses her products.

Recall, yesterday, Ned Nwoko put out a statement on Instagram, claiming that Regina Daniels does not use Jaruma’s products.

In his statement, Ned Nwoko claimed that he has a cordial relationship with Regina Daniels out of love and not because of any Kayanmata.

He also dragged Jaruma saying she couldn’t stay with her husband and still claiming to be the cause of the success of another woman’s marriage.

Reacting to this, Jaruma insisted that her kayanmata is actually working on Ned Nwoko as she wondered how a 21-year-old girl (Regina Daniels) would control him despite his age.

See her post below;