Nollywood actors, IK Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers, Sonia Lareinaa and Fancy Acholonu have sparked reactions following their link-up in Lagos.
Recall, Alex Ekubo’s former lover, Fancy called off her wedding with the actor early this year over undisclosed reasons.
In a video making rounds on social media, Sonia and Fancy were spotted gushing over one another during a hangout in Lagos.
“Omo see “Oyinbo” babes in Naija o lol Xoxo Sonia x Fancy,” Fancy wrote while sharing photos of themselves on Instagram.
Reacting to this, Alada_godwin___ wrote:
“Omo this babes go don finish Alex and Ik with too much gossip”
Amara_jackster wrote:
“Fear women o. They are out to do wonders”
Alice_asonye wrote:
“Chop life joor. Nothing do una”
Watch video below:
