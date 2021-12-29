TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in Lagos (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actors, IK Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers, Sonia Lareinaa and Fancy Acholonu have sparked reactions following their link-up in Lagos.

Recall, Alex Ekubo’s former lover, Fancy called off her wedding with the actor early this year over undisclosed reasons.

In a video making rounds on social media, Sonia and Fancy were spotted gushing over one another during a hangout in Lagos.

READ ALSO

Linda Osifo gives Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was…

“There Is So Much Negativity And Bitterness In…

“Omo see “Oyinbo” babes in Naija o lol Xoxo Sonia x Fancy,” Fancy wrote while sharing photos of themselves on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Alada_godwin___ wrote:
“Omo this babes go don finish Alex and Ik with too much gossip”

Amara_jackster wrote:
“Fear women o. They are out to do wonders”

Alice_asonye wrote:
“Chop life joor. Nothing do una”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

BBNaija star, JMK blows hot as she calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More