Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in Lagos (Video)

Nollywood actors, IK Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers, Sonia Lareinaa and Fancy Acholonu have sparked reactions following their link-up in Lagos.

Recall, Alex Ekubo’s former lover, Fancy called off her wedding with the actor early this year over undisclosed reasons.

In a video making rounds on social media, Sonia and Fancy were spotted gushing over one another during a hangout in Lagos.

“Omo see “Oyinbo” babes in Naija o lol Xoxo Sonia x Fancy,” Fancy wrote while sharing photos of themselves on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Alada_godwin___ wrote:

“Omo this babes go don finish Alex and Ik with too much gossip”

Amara_jackster wrote:

“Fear women o. They are out to do wonders”

Alice_asonye wrote:

“Chop life joor. Nothing do una”

Watch video below: