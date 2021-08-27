TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?”…

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

Entertainment
By Shalom

Social media has been agog ever since rumours went viral that Alex Ekubo and his fiancee, Fancy Achalonu cancelled their forthcoming wedding.

The rumour was later confirmed by Alex Ekubo’s fiancee, Fancy who put out a statement noting that the wedding was actually cancelled.

While confirming the news of their broken relationship, Fancy however gave a hint as to what caused their rift with each other.

READ ALSO

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding…

Actor, Alex Ekubo’s fiancée, Fancy Acholonu confirms their…

Fancy expressed that breaking up with Alex is the best decision for her because she wants him to “live in his truth”.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media who have been linking her statement to Alex’s sexuality, and insinuating that Alex may not really have a thing for women.

See comments below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?” – Tonto…

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy allegedly part ways (Details)

Comedian, Basketmouth for the first time opens up on beef with AY Makun

Lady narrates how her suitor’s father turned out to be her former sugar daddy

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Yvonne Jegede mourns

(Photos) Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate 10yrs wedding anniversary

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

“You won’t know your value as a Nigerian man until you relocate…

Photos and Videos from Racheal Oniga’s funeral

Nollywood mourns again as actor, Victor Olaotan dies

Denrele Edun narrates experience with Funke Akindele and how she hid keys in her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More