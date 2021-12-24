“I’m a complete woman with you” – Rosy Meurer pens affectionate note on wedding anniversary with Olakunle Churchill

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, December 23.

The couple, who have an adorable son together, took to their respective Instagram pages to pen heartfelt messages to each other.

While sharing some lovely photos from their traditional wedding, Rosy wrote:

“I’m a complete woman with you. Knowing and marrying you have brought nothing but joy, Peace and satisfaction to me. There are so many beautiful things to say to you but most of all I want to say thank you for loving me. Happy anniversary baby ❤️ CHEERS TO MANY MORE YEARS TOGETHER 🥂 I LOVE YOU 😘❤️”

Olakunle Churchill, on his part, wrote,

“There’s a reason why they say “home is where the heart is”. That reason transcends luxury furnishings, exotic and vintage ambiences. That reason is the positive energy, peace and comfort that home gives away from all the energies outside.

When you are married, that reason is down to “who you make home with” and everything else you create together. Today, I celebrate the one who makes my home the happiest place for the few years of marital bliss. I just want to keep saying “yes I do”. Love you Queen Rosy. @official_rosymeurer Happy Anniversary”

