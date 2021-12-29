TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says as she links up with her dad and Jamil (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of Imade Adeleke having fun with her father, Davido and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil has surfaced social media.

In the video, the beautiful little girl was heard singing the trending “chilling with the big boys” song as she played with her father and Jamil.

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly…

“I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to…

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido has been melting hearts constantly with videos of himself spending quality time with his children.

The father of three really had a fun-filled moment as Imade and Jamil put up their hilarious display which got the singer laughing out loudly.

In the clip, Jamil and Imade could be seen jumping around in excitement while singing some trending jams including the recently released ‘Champion Sound’ track done by Davido and Focalistic.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

BBNaija star, JMK blows hot as she calls out man harassing her with d*ck photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More