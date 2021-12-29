I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says as she links up with her dad and Jamil (Video)

A video of Imade Adeleke having fun with her father, Davido and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil has surfaced social media.

In the video, the beautiful little girl was heard singing the trending “chilling with the big boys” song as she played with her father and Jamil.

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido has been melting hearts constantly with videos of himself spending quality time with his children.

The father of three really had a fun-filled moment as Imade and Jamil put up their hilarious display which got the singer laughing out loudly.

In the clip, Jamil and Imade could be seen jumping around in excitement while singing some trending jams including the recently released ‘Champion Sound’ track done by Davido and Focalistic.

Watch the video below: