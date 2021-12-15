TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has expressed her pain on Twitter after one of her little kids used a scissors to destroy her bone straight wig.

Sharing her pain via Twitter, the mother identified as @HeartOfGold revealed that she has been shedding tears ever since the incident happened.

She further stated that she isn’t sure if it’s the bone straight wig that’s making her cry or the bad news which she heard the same day.

In her words:

“Came into this room and saw that one of my kids used scissors to destroy my bone straight wig. I’m crying so much. I don’t know if it’s the wig or the bad news I got today but I’m tired”.

Check out her tweet below:

