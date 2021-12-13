“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has advised his fans and followers to take things easy while struggling to be successful.

Yul Edochie, in a post shared on his Facebook page, stated that most successful people had nothing from scratch, they only have “dream and willpower”.

The actor used himself as a case study, he stated that it took him 16 years of struggle to be successful in life.

He wrote;

“Take it easy on yourself. Success take time. Many successful people today had no money years ago, They only had a dream and the willpower to pursue it. It took me 16 years of hustle to be here. For some people even longer. Keep pushing. You are doing well”.

In another news, Yul Edochie, who is aspiring to contest for presidency come 2023, stated that he supported former vicepresident, Atiku Abubakar’s, Presidential race in 2019, even though he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however, reiterated his hope that Atiku will support his Presidential race come 2023, stating that it is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president.

