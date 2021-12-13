TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has advised his fans and followers to take things easy while struggling to be successful.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, in a post shared on his Facebook page, stated that most successful people had nothing from scratch, they only have “dream and willpower”.

READ ALSO

“I supported Atiku in 2019, he should support…

“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it”…

The actor used himself as a case study, he stated that it took him 16 years of struggle to be successful in life.

He wrote;

“Take it easy on yourself. Success take time. Many successful people today had no money years ago, They only had a dream and the willpower to pursue it. It took me 16 years of hustle to be here. For some people even longer. Keep pushing. You are doing well”.

In another news, Yul Edochie, who is aspiring to contest for presidency come 2023, stated that he supported former vicepresident, Atiku Abubakar’s, Presidential race in 2019, even though he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however, reiterated his hope that Atiku will support his Presidential race come 2023, stating that it is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president.

See below,

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P replies man who asked if her son, Zion goes to…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More