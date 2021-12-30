“I’ve seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos” – Filmmaker, Imoh Umoren reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Nigerian filmmaker, Imoh Umoren, has revealed that there are way many homeless people in the USA than in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

More homeless people in New York than in Lagos

While taking to social media to share his observation from his numerous trips abroad, the filmmaker specifically used New York as a point of reference.

According to him, he has seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos. He also asserted that this is because there is poverty everywhere.

He wrote;

“I’ve seen more homeless people in New York than I’ve seen in Lagos”

Responding to his post on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, actress Beverly Naya agreed that living in a shack abroad is quite  considered as a person being homeless.

