“Love and support me for who I am or bounce respectfully” – Reality star, Emmanuel tells fans

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Peter

Reality TV star, Emmanuel Umoh has told his fans to love him for who he is or stay away because he achieved everything with God’s help only.

Reality star, Emmanuel tells fans to love him for who he is

This is coming after a fan on social micro-blogging platform, Twitter shared a photo of Liquorose and stated that Emmanuel is lucky to have her by his side.

“I owe my achievements to no one” –…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim…

However, Emmanuel who wasn’t having any of it questioned the fan’s definition of luck and warned against any disrespect to his name.

The BBNaija Season 6 ex-housemate also stated that he doesn’t owe his achievements so far to anyone, but only to God.

He took to his Twitter page to write;

“We can cruise and vibe together but when it comes to my name, bring no disrspect to it. The life I had and I’m living now, I don’t owe my achievements to anyone but God. No attachments, love or support me for who I am or bounce respectfully”

See his posts below:

