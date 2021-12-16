Man shows off the mud house he allegedly built for himself (Video)

A man has taken to tiktok to show off the mud house he allegedly built for himself and has already moved into.

According to the man, he made up his mind to start construction of the mud house after several thoughts about the kind of investment that would be worth it.

In the trending video, he revealed he already moved into the house a few days ago, and described it as the ‘perfect’ house.

Speaking further, he urged people to look for a means to get money and build a house, just the way he allegedly built his.

In his words:

“This is my new house. I just moved in few days ago. It’s not easy to build house. I swear it’s not easy. Those of you that are there spending money without no reason, go and build house, a perfect house. Just like I did. Please.”

Watch video below: