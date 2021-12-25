Man who spent over N500k on girlfriend’s birthday, takes back iPhone he bought for her after finding out she cheated

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man forcefully took back the iPhone he bought for his girlfriend.

Reports gathered that the angry boyfriend took the decision after discovering she cheated on him.

Days ago, the man reportedly spent a whooping sum of over N500k to give her a grand birthday party.

Shortly after celebrating her birthday in a grand style, he found out that she was seeing another guy which triggered his wrath.

The incident is said to have occurred in Ogbomosho, Oyo State. The clip showed the moment the furious man was requesting the password of the phone after getting it from her.

“Kini (What is) Password, are you dumb?” The angry man said.

Watch the video below: