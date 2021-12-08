TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son…

Ned Nwoko breaks silence about his divorce with Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian polygamist, Ned Nwoko has revealed why he ended his relationship with Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In a statement which he shared via Instagram, Ned disclosed that he sent Laila out of his house after she abandoned their kids during vacation in London.

READ ALSO

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s…

Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani stuns in wedding…

Ned Nwoko claimed that Laila lived a very wayward lifestyle while on vacation, and even went to the extent of performing a surgery without informing him.

Speaking further, Ned claimed that his ex wife was secretly in contact with a strange man for some months now and they met physically during the holidays.

He wrote;

“She had an expensive summer holidays with the kids in London, but there were seious issues with the London trip. When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes inspite of the generous financial provisions. She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to club and caught coronavirus there.

She was always on phone with a strange man. From discreet findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021. But the bubble burst last August when she went on the summer holidays in London with the kids”.

See full post below!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

Mother who lost three children in alleged Lagos vehicle suffocation speaks

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Nawa for this shoe” – Funke Akindele bursts into laughter…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

“This is not an industry, it’s a cabal, if you don’t belong you will be…

Reality star, Maria Chike reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19 in…

Ned Nwoko breaks silence about his divorce with Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani

Tribal marks model, Adetutu Alabi, welcomes a baby boy

Adorable photos of veteran actor, Chinedu Ikedieze and his son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More