Nigerian polygamist, Ned Nwoko has revealed why he ended his relationship with Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

In a statement which he shared via Instagram, Ned disclosed that he sent Laila out of his house after she abandoned their kids during vacation in London.

Ned Nwoko claimed that Laila lived a very wayward lifestyle while on vacation, and even went to the extent of performing a surgery without informing him.

Speaking further, Ned claimed that his ex wife was secretly in contact with a strange man for some months now and they met physically during the holidays.

“She had an expensive summer holidays with the kids in London, but there were seious issues with the London trip. When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes inspite of the generous financial provisions. She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to club and caught coronavirus there.

She was always on phone with a strange man. From discreet findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021. But the bubble burst last August when she went on the summer holidays in London with the kids”.

