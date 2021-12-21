Nigerians drag Angel over her ‘razz’ dance in bikini (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has been dragged online after sharing a dance video of herself in a bikini outfit.

The ex-Big Brother Naija reality star who recently debunked claims of being pregnant, showed off her body in a well-suited bikini.

Hours after sharing the dance video of herself in a bikini on her Instastory, mixed reactions followed from social media users.

“Baby flaunt your natural body with nice skin😍😍😍😍😍😍 not those people showing us take strong yash with Ant leg,” a fan wrote.

Another added, “She always look RAZZZ🌚🤦.”

Maya_fan___ wrote:
“Angel try dey cover body, you no go die if you no show skin.”

Delia wrote:
“I don tire to see this girl body haba”.

Watch the video below …

