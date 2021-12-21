Nigerians drag Angel over her ‘razz’ dance in bikini (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has been dragged online after sharing a dance video of herself in a bikini outfit.
The ex-Big Brother Naija reality star who recently debunked claims of being pregnant, showed off her body in a well-suited bikini.
Hours after sharing the dance video of herself in a bikini on her Instastory, mixed reactions followed from social media users.
“Baby flaunt your natural body with nice skin😍😍😍😍😍😍 not those people showing us take strong yash with Ant leg,” a fan wrote.
Another added, “She always look RAZZZ🌚🤦.”
Maya_fan___ wrote:
“Angel try dey cover body, you no go die if you no show skin.”
Delia wrote:
“I don tire to see this girl body haba”.
Watch the video below …
