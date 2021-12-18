Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has vowed to sue the Oromoni family, stating that ‘no family of a dead school boy’ has the right to drag her.

In a recent statement on Facebook, Kemi Olunloyo also lambasted Femi Falana, describing him as an overrated SAN who feels he’s above the law.

She wrote:

“Femi Falana is an overrated SAN who feels he’s above the law. He carries a dangerous ego which he feels he can use to intimidate the government and protect the people.

I’m planning to sue him for dragging my professional reputation asking police to invite me for specifically my “reckless statement” concerning Sylvester Oromoni a fake petition we are yet to see.

Reckless what? He wants to use scare tactics he uses with successive governments. If in fact he’s filing on behalf of the Oromoni family I will be suing them too for damages.

The Oromoni family should fire him and use their senses. Falana is a distraction and one who loves media trials. He is not focused and doesn’t care about civil, legal and human rights of anyone just acts like he does.

No family of a dead schoolboy should drag an investigative journalist. The era of those who spoil my name in this country Nigeria will end soon. I know my legal rights.

I have information that could make or break this case designed to ruin the reputation of so many others. Nigerians have their mob mentality. Falana investigate the children police have in custody. One of them is holding a document that Sylvester consented to and his family are well aware.

The Oromoni family should undergo a LIE DETECTOR TEST as well as the staff in custody. They have a lot of info the dying child shared with them they did not post on social media. I’m an award winning investigative journalist of 27 years not an Internet blogger and social media personality in this capacity.

Any journalist can open any case at anytime. We are journalists, we know our mission. We will NOT be intimidated and that applies to you Mr Falana, all the nonentity celebrities and their fans sending me violent threats. The lies in Nigeria is way too much. Nobody can suppress the truth and the truth is Kemi Olunloyo. Merry Christmas 🎄 to all.”