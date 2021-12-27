Olakunle Churchill makes touching prayer request on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill has said a touching birthday prayer for himself as he clocks 39.

Sharing adorable photos, the father of two who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his new wife, Rosy Meurer, prayed that he would never remain a shadow of his past.

He also prayed for God’s blessings upon his life as he wished for renewal of strength and abundant growth.

In his words:

“I pray that as I celebrate my birth that there will be a renewal of my strength and abundant growth in my life.

May I never remain like the shadow of my past. I have become wiser, and now I know that was a miracle done by you, God. Bless me and let me live happily forever (amen).”

