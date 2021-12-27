Rosy Meurer celebrates husband, Churchill, on his 39th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has penned down a heartwarming message to her husband, Olakunle Churchill, as he marks his 39th birthday.

Sharing a loved-up moment of themselves, Rosy Meurer emphasized the joy her husband brings to her life.

“Dear husband, mere words cannot begin to tell you how I feel. You’re the one thing in my life I can count on to be real. If someone asked me the secret to a happy marriage I would reply that the only secret is finding a husband like you.

I admire how brave you are, that you put God first no matter what. You are a decision maker, ready to do what it takes in every situation. Thank you for being so great! Cheers to another year I get to spend loving everything about you!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HUSBAND, my lover and my best friend. My prayer is that God leads your path to uncountable victories and bless your life forever. I love you ❤️,” she wrote.

