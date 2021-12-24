TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Please tell them to stop – Davido’s daughter, Imade laments over being followed by security guards (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido and his first daughter, Imade Adeleke have been trending on social media after a heartwarming video of the duo surfaced online.

In the video, Davido was heard lecturing his daughter who expressed her displeasure about being surrounded by men wielding guns.

READ ALSO

“My grades were bad in school, my teacher said I won’t be…

“Somebody’s son has found Imade” –…

Imade who recently went on a play date with Jamil Balogun, questioned her father about the men following them everywhere with guns.

She was also heard appealing to her father to talk to the men so they can stop following them around.

Davido, in his response, schooled the worrying child about the importance of having such people around.

He told Imade that the essence of having the security men follow them around is for protection, and his daughter reacted in affirmation.

Watch video below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his…

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in…

Married father of two arrested for blackmailing teenager with her nudes

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More