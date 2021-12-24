Please tell them to stop – Davido’s daughter, Imade laments over being followed by security guards (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido and his first daughter, Imade Adeleke have been trending on social media after a heartwarming video of the duo surfaced online.

In the video, Davido was heard lecturing his daughter who expressed her displeasure about being surrounded by men wielding guns.

Imade who recently went on a play date with Jamil Balogun, questioned her father about the men following them everywhere with guns.

She was also heard appealing to her father to talk to the men so they can stop following them around.

Davido, in his response, schooled the worrying child about the importance of having such people around.

He told Imade that the essence of having the security men follow them around is for protection, and his daughter reacted in affirmation.

Watch video below,