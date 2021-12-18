TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she exposes private chats with Bobrisky (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared her chats with crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky.

This comes shortly after Bobrisky claimed that Tonto Dikeh bluntly refused to pay him back the money she borrowed from him, while insisting that Tonto Dikeh became friends with him so she can squander his wealth.

Bobrisky also claimed that Tonto Dikeh smokes behind closed doors and has even pooed twice on the bed due to excessive smoking.

However, Tonto Dikeh in her response, shared their chats as she claimed that Bobrisky himself asked her not to pay back the debts.

In the chat, Tonto Dikeh expressed her disappointment with Bobrisky for damning their friendship and calling her out on social media.

