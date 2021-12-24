“Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2k girls” – Reno Omokri tells men

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed that some negative things that happen to men can be traced to their s3xual relations with ‘urgent 2k girls’ who sleep with other guys as well.

Speaking further, he advised men not to commit fornication in 2022 and also desist from giving ladies money, but instead give to their parents as this would make God bless them.

Omokri wrote on his page on social micro-blogging platform Twitter;,

“Dear single men,

Some negative things that occur to you are traceable to urgent 2k girls, who co-mingle with you, then with other guys, who might be Yahoo plus. Fornication makes you one flesh with her. If your libido is high, go and marry. Don’t go and fornicate.

“If you found it difficult to make a breakthrough in life in 2021, try this and thank me later: For the first six months of 2022, don’t give a dime to any girl. Instead, sow a seed to your parents. If God does not bless you, then I am not called!”