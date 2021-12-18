Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” – Kemi Olunloyo speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has expressed shocked at the autopsy of late 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Recall, in a statement released on Friday, December 17, the spokesperson of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said an autopsy has been conducted on Sylvester’s remains and that the result is being awaited.

He added that the body has been returned to the family for burial.

“Sylvester Oromoni: autopsy done. Result is being awaited. Corpse released to family for burial. Investigation ongoing.” Ajisebutu said.

However, in a recent tweet via her official handle, Kemi Olunloyo claimed that the autopsy shocked her.

Late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly lost his life after being beaten and bullied by seniors at Dowen college for refusing to join a cult.

See tweet below:

