Mimi Oromoni, cousin sister of deceased college student, Sylvester Oromoni has called out one of the alleged suspects who killed Sylvester Oromoni.

In a recent Instagram post, the grieving sister shared the message she received from the alleged suspect who used a fake page to chat her up.

In the screenshot which she shared, the alleged suspect promised that the case will come to and end and there will be no justice for the deceased.

He stated that his father is a good friend to the chief justice so he’s not bothered about the outcome of the case.

In the chat, Sylvester’s sister vowed that Karma would soon meet up with him for his evil act.

“No worry karma will catch up to you soon. You and your stupid Ansel. Una dey crase for una head no worry.”

Reacting, the alleged suspect said;

“Oya naw no yawa we’ll see. We go dead this case. And nothing go happen let’s bet. I swear I go give you 500k and do d same. Wetin money no fit for for 9ja. My dad is a good friend to the chief justice. So that’s why I’m not bothering”.

See screenshot below;

